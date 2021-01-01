About this product

"Jack’s OG from SEED707 is your kitchen pantry’s best friend (or enemy depending on how ready it is for the munchies). This Indica-dominant cross between Jack Herer and OG Kush has nearly 23% THC that offers classically mellow OG Kush effects punctuated by the clear-headed effects of Jack Herer. Its carefree high and fruity, citrusy flavor will take you to the kitchen with a serious case of the munchies.



With 24% total cannabinoids and a terpene profile heavy on myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, this strain’s entourage effect is definitely a desirable and ravenous one."