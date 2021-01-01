About this product
"Jack’s OG from SEED707 is your kitchen pantry’s best friend (or enemy depending on how ready it is for the munchies). This Indica-dominant cross between Jack Herer and OG Kush has nearly 23% THC that offers classically mellow OG Kush effects punctuated by the clear-headed effects of Jack Herer. Its carefree high and fruity, citrusy flavor will take you to the kitchen with a serious case of the munchies.
With 24% total cannabinoids and a terpene profile heavy on myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, this strain’s entourage effect is definitely a desirable and ravenous one."
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
