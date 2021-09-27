About this product

"Lava Dawg, grown by Sticky in Mendocino County, is a cross of Chem Dog and Lava Cake. With a sharp, pungent nose and a powerful, buzzy effect, this flower is a real crowd-pleaser.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable under the California sun."