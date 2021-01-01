Lava Dog by Waterdog Herb Farm | Gold (3.5g)
About this product
"Lava Dog from Waterdog Herb Farm is a distinct and pungent cultivar. The Indica-dominant hybrid is a genetic cross between Lava Cake and Chemdawg. Lava Dog leans into those Indica roots with a relaxing experience, calming both body and mind.
Lava Dog is an earthy and spicy little number, thanks to terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene. The perfectly hand-trimmed flower is sticky with trichomes and gives off a robust herbal scent.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Lava Dog is an earthy and spicy little number, thanks to terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene. The perfectly hand-trimmed flower is sticky with trichomes and gives off a robust herbal scent.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!