"Lemonhead OG from Bald Mountain Legacy is a heavy-hitter and not for the faint of heart. This Hybrid strain features 30% cannabinoids and a wonderfully potent terpene profile. Lemonhead OG is a perfect day-time use, offering an energetic and euphoric experience. Each nug is fragrant and flavorful, with tastes of sweet citrus, dank wood, and a bit of sharp pine.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."