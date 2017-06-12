Loading…
Flow Kana

Lemonhead OG by Bald Mountain Legacy | Gold (7g)

HybridTHC 20%CBD

"Lemonhead OG from Bald Mountain Legacy is a heavy-hitter and not for the faint of heart. This Hybrid strain features 30% cannabinoids and a wonderfully potent terpene profile. Lemonhead OG is a perfect day-time use, offering an energetic and euphoric experience. Each nug is fragrant and flavorful, with tastes of sweet citrus, dank wood, and a bit of sharp pine.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."

Lemonhead OG effects

74 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
