Lemonhead OG by Bald Mountain Legacy | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Lemonhead OG from Bald Mountain Legacy is a heavy-hitter and not for the faint of heart. This Hybrid strain features 30% cannabinoids and a wonderfully potent terpene profile. Lemonhead OG is a perfect day-time use, offering an energetic and euphoric experience. Each nug is fragrant and flavorful, with tastes of sweet citrus, dank wood, and a bit of sharp pine.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Lemonhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!