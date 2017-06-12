Loading…
Lemonhead OG by Mendocino Legacy | Gold (7g)

by Flow Kana
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

"Lemonhead OG is a Hybrid Kush cut that maintains classic Kush effects. Grown by Mendocino Legacy, it imparts a comforting, relaxing high with hints of inspiration that’s encouraged by its citrusy flavor and sweet, spicy aroma.

With 26% THC and nearly 4% terpenes highlighted by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, this earthy strain is perfect for a relaxing day at home."

About this strain

Picture of Lemonhead OG
Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

Lemonhead OG effects

Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Flow Kana
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP