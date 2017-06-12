Loading…
Lemonhead OG by Wicked Oaks Ranch | Gold (3.5g)

by Flow Kana
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

"Lemonhead OG is a Kush cut with classic OG effects. Grown by Wicked Oaks Ranch, this citrusy hybrid boasts more than 24% THC and nearly 2.5% terpenes dominated by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.

Delivering a happy high that goes straight to your head, this cultivar will leave you feeling calm and euphoric with a touch of focus and energy, making it perfect for relaxing or working around the house. With an earthy, spicy flavor and an aroma of herbal, fruity sweetness, you’ll welcome the smoke that lingers on your exhale."

About this strain

Picture of Lemonhead OG
Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

Lemonhead OG effects

Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Flow Kana
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP