About this product
Delivering a happy high that goes straight to your head, this cultivar will leave you feeling calm and euphoric with a touch of focus and energy, making it perfect for relaxing or working around the house. With an earthy, spicy flavor and an aroma of herbal, fruity sweetness, you’ll welcome the smoke that lingers on your exhale."
About this strain
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.
About this brand
