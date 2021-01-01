About this product

"Melon Frost from Mendocino Ranch Company is true to its name - fruity and frosted in sticky trichomes. These bright green buds are hand-trimmed to perfection and contain rare terpene ocimene and cannabinoid CBG.



Melon Frost has a natural and earthy body, with notes of citrus and pine. The smoke is smooth and velvety with a sweetness that lingers on the tongue. Melon Frost is rich in terpenes myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene to create an experience for the senses.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."