About this product

"Modified Obama grown in small batches by Woodman Peak Farms in Mendocino County is a bold, fruity cultivar offering an unusually clean high with lineage of Obama Kush and GMO crossed with Larry OG. Each glistening nug has an impressive 27% cannabinoids, over 1% CBG and terpene dominance of Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-humulene, that gives equal parts cerebral and body sensations. With every inhale allow a sense of ease to wash over you and let your mind wander to far off lands. An adventure awaits - just a spark and toke away."