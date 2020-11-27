About this product

"Nepali Pink from Beija Flor is a mid-potency cultivar with big flavor. The Sativa-dominant strain hits the tongue with a combination of fruity, spicy, sour, earthy and piney flavors. Nepali Pink has dense grape-shaped forest green nugs with deep pink undertones coated in sticky trichomes.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."