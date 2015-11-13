Loading…
Orange Creamsicle by Independent Farm | Silver (7g)

by Flow Kana
HybridTHC 19%CBD
"Orange Creamsicle offers a happy and energetic summertime feeling any time of year. Grown by Independent Farm, this Orange Crush X Juicy Fruit hybrid will keep you coming back for more with its creamy vanilla citrus flavor and aroma thanks to terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene.

With nearly 23% total cannabinoids and over 21% THC, your mind and body will relax while your mood is elevated to a happy and motivated peak, followed by a calming comedown."

Picture of Orange Creamsicle
Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

Orange Creamsicle effects

Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP