About this product

"Orange Creamsicle paired with Caldera extracts’ Citrus Haze is a dose of sunshine and summertime. We take craft cannabis and infuse it with the power of live resin to make the infused pre-roll of your dreams.



With a citrusy, honey taste, this new Flow Kana infused pre-roll will send you straight to the beach. 85% flower, 15% Live Resin extract, and 100% sungrown, out-of-this-world goodness. Even better? Our pre-roll tins are recyclable and reusable."