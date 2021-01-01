Loading…
Flow Kana

Original Glue by Clover Valley Ranch | Silver (7g)

"Original Glue from Clover Valley Ranch is dank and delicious. Formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, this cultivar is earthy and sweet with undertones of spice. With over 27% cannabinoid, Original Glue is powerful but balanced. The fluffy olive green buds are hand-finished and sustainability grown.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
