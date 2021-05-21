About this product

"Pai Gow, grown sustainably under the sun by Birds and Stones in Mendocino County, is a cross of Critical Jack and Super Silver Haze. Pai Gow has a sweet, OG aroma and delivers a euphoric and uplifting high.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."