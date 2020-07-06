About this product

"Peanut Butter Breath is a premium strain grown in the sun of Humboldt County by Empress Farms. A cross between Dosidos and Mendobreath F2, this Indica-leaning flower is a great day-to-day companion.



Although it has nearly 32% total cannabinoids and over 30% THC, it imparts an energetic high, albeit a relaxed one. With close to 3% terpenes represented mostly by limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, it offers a strong entourage effect and a sweet, citrusy flavor profile."