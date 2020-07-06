Flow Kana
Peanut Butter Breath by Empress Farms | Farmer's Reserve (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Peanut Butter Breath is a premium strain grown in the sun of Humboldt County by Empress Farms. A cross between Dosidos and Mendobreath F2, this Indica-leaning flower is a great day-to-day companion.
Although it has nearly 32% total cannabinoids and over 30% THC, it imparts an energetic high, albeit a relaxed one. With close to 3% terpenes represented mostly by limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, it offers a strong entourage effect and a sweet, citrusy flavor profile."
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
