About this product

"Peanut Butter Cookies from Clover Valley Ranch is a delightful sweet treat for the senses. Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene create distinctly unique aromas ranging from sugary confections to woodsy pine trees.



Peanut Butter Cookies is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Peanut Butter Breath with 1% of rare cannabinoid CBG. The Indica-dominant hybrid is known to be as potent as it is mouth-watering.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."