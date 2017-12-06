Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Independent Farm | Gold (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"Pineapple Upside Down Cake, grown by Humboldt Farms in Humboldt County, is a cross of Cookie Monster and Pineapple Trainwreck. With a fresh pineapple aroma and a dessert-like taste, this flower is said to not only be delicious, but also offers an uplifting, inspiring, and relaxing effect.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
