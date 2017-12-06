About this product

"Pineapple Upside Down Cake, grown by Humboldt Farms in Humboldt County, is a cross of Cookie Monster and Pineapple Trainwreck. With a fresh pineapple aroma and a dessert-like taste, this flower is said to not only be delicious, but also offers an uplifting, inspiring, and relaxing effect.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."