"With nearly 24% THC, Rainbow Girl is as comforting as rainbows themselves. This Indica-dominant cross between Sour Zkittlez and Jesse Girl is SEED707’s farmer’s personal creation, imparting an incredibly relaxing high with a hint of inspiration, making it perfect for a long nap in the cool air after the rain’s passed.
Featuring myrcene, limonene, and beta-caryophyllene as its dominant terpenes, it has an earthy, herbal flavor and sweet, piney aroma that perfectly complements its relaxing outdoor vibe."
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
