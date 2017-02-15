Rolls Choice by Bald Mountain Legacy | Gold (7g)
About this product
"Rolls Choice from Bald Mountain Legacy is not a subtle strain. The definition of dank, these buds are skunky with notes of diesel and pine. These hybrid nugs are packed full of terpenes and 29% cannabinoid content. So open a window and let Rolls Choice show you the flavor and aroma that develop from the power of the sun.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Rolls Choice effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
