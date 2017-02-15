About this product

"Rolls Choice from Bald Mountain Legacy is not a subtle strain. The definition of dank, these buds are skunky with notes of diesel and pine. These hybrid nugs are packed full of terpenes and 29% cannabinoid content. So open a window and let Rolls Choice show you the flavor and aroma that develop from the power of the sun.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."