"Sapphire Cream by SEED707 has serious bag appeal, just like the gemstone. The indica-dominant strain shines bright and goes down smooth. The ethereal effects combine a clear-headed high with a full body buzz. The aroma is woody with a hint of citrus and an overtone of pungent earthy skunk.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."