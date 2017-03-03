Loading…
SFV OG by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (3.5g)

by Flow Kana
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

"San Fernando Valley OG (SFV OG) by Clover Valley Ranch will quickly put your mind and body at ease. This Indica-dominant phenotype of the OG Kush strain boasts 25% active cannabinoids with nearly 24% THC. Offering a reasonably couch-locked body high together with a euphoric head high, it’s the perfect hit before streaming the next great movie created in the same well-known valley. And with its limonene-infused citrus flavor and aroma complemented by piney, earthy notes from myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, it’ll make your favorite movie munchies all the more delicious."

About this strain

Picture of SFV OG
SFV OG

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

SFV OG effects

599 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Flow Kana
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

