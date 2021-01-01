About this product

"Take on your day in the best way with this smooth, but hard-hitting Sativa pre-roll! A curated pairing of Sour Chaos flower, infused with Fruit Snacks Live Resin Sauce from Caldera Extracts.



This new Flow Kana infused pre-roll has a fruity, floral taste that offers a heavenly, uplifting effect and a warm body buzz. At 31.51% total cannabinoids, this pre-roll makes you feel happy, focused and go with the flow. With 85% flower, 15% Live Resin, and 100% sungrown, out-of-this-world goodness. Pre-roll tin is recyclable (and reusable!)."