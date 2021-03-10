About this product

"Sour Diesel from Clover Valley Ranch is a fast-acting and energizing sativa strain that will kick start any day. The dense buds give off a citrusy aroma with notes of diesel for a robust sensory experience. Sour Diesel is known for stimulating creativity and an energetic buzz. Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give Sour Diesel it’s infamous sour scent.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."