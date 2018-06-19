About this product

"Strawberry Cheesecake from Clover Valley Ranch is as decadent as it sounds. The Indica-dominant cultivar is fruity and creamy with 1% CBG.



Strawberry Cheesecake is the perfect way to unwind, the smooth smoke elevating feelings of comfort and relaxation.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."