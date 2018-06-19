Strawberry Cheesecake by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
"Strawberry Cheesecake from Clover Valley Ranch is as decadent as it sounds. The indica-dominant cultivar is fruity and creamy with 1% CBG.
Strawberry Cheesecake is the perfect way to unwind, the smooth smoke elevating feelings of comfort and relaxation.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Strawberry Cheesecake is the perfect way to unwind, the smooth smoke elevating feelings of comfort and relaxation.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!