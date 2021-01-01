About this product

The Milk grown in small batches by HiOak in Southern Humboldt has notes of sweet cream, vanilla and a spicy smoke that gives a deliciously heady, yet functional long-standing high.



A mix of Nepali OG and Appalachia packing an impressive 31% cannabinoids, combined with 3.2% terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene expect this flavorful cultivar to give you a much needed boost after a long day and sustain you for an even longer night.