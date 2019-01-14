Wedding Crasher by Humboldt Farms | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"Wedding Crasher just might energize you enough to crash the dance floor at your best friend’s wedding.
Grown by Humboldt Farms, this sweet and citrusy hybrid of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch delivers an energetic high that’s comforting and inspiring, perfect for busting a move or two.
And with an entourage effect amplified by 21.7% THC with limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and humulene, you won’t care who’s watching."
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
