About this product

"Wedding Crasher just might energize you enough to crash the dance floor at your best friend’s wedding.



Grown by Humboldt Farms, this sweet and citrusy hybrid of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch delivers an energetic high that’s comforting and inspiring, perfect for busting a move or two.



And with an entourage effect amplified by 21.7% THC with limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and humulene, you won’t care who’s watching."