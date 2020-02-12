Flow Kana
White Runtz by Peak Organics, Inc. | Farmer's Reserve (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Grown by Peak Organics Farm in small batches using diverse, organic practices, White Runtz is the heavy, stoney high you’ve been waiting for. Take a moment to stop and breathe in the stone fruit candied aroma and marvel at the glistening nugs before you spark up.
With over 31% cannabinoids and over 30% THC, combined with nearly 2.5% terpenes this hearty cultivar will lift you off into a warm, spacey haze."
With over 31% cannabinoids and over 30% THC, combined with nearly 2.5% terpenes this hearty cultivar will lift you off into a warm, spacey haze."
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!