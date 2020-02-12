About this product

"Grown by Peak Organics Farm in small batches using diverse, organic practices, White Runtz is the heavy, stoney high you’ve been waiting for. Take a moment to stop and breathe in the stone fruit candied aroma and marvel at the glistening nugs before you spark up.



With over 31% cannabinoids and over 30% THC, combined with nearly 2.5% terpenes this hearty cultivar will lift you off into a warm, spacey haze."