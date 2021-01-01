Loading…
Logo for the brand Flow Kana

Flow Kana

Wino by Livicated Farms | Farmer's Reserve (3.5g)

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Wino grown in small batches by Livicated Farms in Mendocino County is an infinitely smooth, purpled-hued mix of Cherry Punch and False Teeth. This beautifully structured, frosty flower has a herbal and earthy aroma,with an inhale of citrus swagger that redefines what Sungrown can be. Delicious and exceptionally rare, Wino has over 3% terpenes with dominance of Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-humulene offering a warm hug of high to mellow out even the toughest days.
