About this product
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | Greenhouse Grown
Genetics: Pre-98 Bubba Kush x White Bubba
THCA: 22.34%
D9-THC: 0.21%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Frosted Flakes is a potent indica-dominant hybrid cultivated in greenhouse environments to balance natural sunlight with controlled conditions. This strain is a cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and White Bubba, resulting in a unique flavor profile that combines sweet, earthy, and pine notes.
The aroma is a delightful blend of citrus, fruity, and pine scents, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light and dark green hues, all coated in a generous layer of frosty trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Frosted Flakes delivers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz followed by a soothing body relaxation. The effects are known to be creative, euphoric, and relaxing, making it suitable for both daytime and evening use.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Myrcene: Earthy and musky, possibly aiding in relaxation
About this brand
Flower Mind
Elevate Your State of Mind with Flower Mind!
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
Welcome to a new kind of high.
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
