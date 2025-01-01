Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | Greenhouse Grown

Genetics: Pre-98 Bubba Kush x White Bubba



THCA: 22.34%

D9-THC: 0.21%



THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.



Description:

Frosted Flakes is a potent indica-dominant hybrid cultivated in greenhouse environments to balance natural sunlight with controlled conditions. This strain is a cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and White Bubba, resulting in a unique flavor profile that combines sweet, earthy, and pine notes.



The aroma is a delightful blend of citrus, fruity, and pine scents, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light and dark green hues, all coated in a generous layer of frosty trichomes.



Effects:

Consumers report that Frosted Flakes delivers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz followed by a soothing body relaxation. The effects are known to be creative, euphoric, and relaxing, making it suitable for both daytime and evening use.



Terpene Profile:

Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief

Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood

Myrcene: Earthy and musky, possibly aiding in relaxation





