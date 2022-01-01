About this product
Flower Of Life’s organic MCT oil is a healthy, convenient and discreet way to medicate. Each bottle is infused with 750 mg of THC from pesticide-free cannabis. We use an alcohol-free and solventless lipid extraction method. Our glass dropper is marked for accurate dosing and this product has been lab tested.
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.