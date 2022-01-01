About this product
Grown pesticide-free in living soil by Flower Of Life, Harleghost offers an earthy aroma. Harleghost is a cross between Harlequin and Ghost Train Haze. Dominant terpenes include: Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene. Lab tested for safety, potency, cannabinoids and terpenes. FOL flower is slow dried, 6 weeks long-cured in CVaults and hand-trimmed to perfection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.