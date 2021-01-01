Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
HeadRush Cannabis Extract Oil
Product rating:
About this product
Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only two simple, natural ingredients. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT Oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil.
580 mg THC per bottle
10 mg/ml and 58 ml per bottle
Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results
580 mg THC per bottle
10 mg/ml and 58 ml per bottle
Child resistant packaging with QR code to lab results
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!