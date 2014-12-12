Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Night Terror OG All Flower Pre Roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
No time to grind? Our pre rolls are conveniently rolled and sealed for your enjoyment.
• 1.1 g+ premium pesticide-free flower
• Single source, strain specific
• Organic paper
• Child-resistant, sustainable hemp plastic tube
Flower Of Life pre rolls are made using our pesticide-free cannabis flower. You won’t find leaves, stems or synthetic inputs in these beauties!
Contains 1.1 g+ of cannabis flower carefully rolled, hand twisted and sealed. We use flavorless bio organic paper that is certified to be grown without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides. These pre-rolls burn slowly and smoothly.
Each pre roll is placed in a recyclable and child resistant tube made from 100% plant based hemp plastic and sealed with a tamper evident seal. Our full compliance lab reports are accessible via a QR code printed on the packaging.
Night Terror effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
