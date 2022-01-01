About this product
Pennywise B is a 1:1 with THC and CBD with an aroma that reminds us of Oklahoma honeysuckle or jasmine flowers. Pennywise is the ideal flower for patients seeking out cultivars with CBD.
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Lab tested for safety, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Lab tested for safety, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.