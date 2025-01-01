Category: Hybrid

Tasting Notes: Earthy, Lemon, Lavender

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Greenade #2 by Hamilton Farms presents a harmonious blend of earthy tones, zesty lemon, and soothing lavender. This hybrid is a refreshing take on balance, offering a profile that is both grounded and uplifting. The aroma is a lovely fusion of herbal earthiness with a bright citrus twist, followed by the calming scent of lavender that brings a sense of peace and tranquility.

The effects of this BALANCE gummy provide a gentle equilibrium, promoting relaxation while maintaining mental clarity. Ideal for those seeking a moment of calm amidst life's chaos, Greenade #2 is perfect for afternoon breaks or evening relaxation. Enjoy the balanced experience that helps you feel centered and refreshed.



