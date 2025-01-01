Category: Hybrid Parent strains: Tasting Notes: Earthy, Lemon, Lavender Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Greenade #2 by Hamilton Farms presents a harmonious blend of earthy tones, zesty lemon, and soothing lavender. This hybrid is a refreshing take on balance, offering a profile that is both grounded and uplifting. The aroma is a lovely fusion of herbal earthiness with a bright citrus twist, followed by the calming scent of lavender that brings a sense of peace and tranquility. The effects of this BALANCE gummy provide a gentle equilibrium, promoting relaxation while maintaining mental clarity. Ideal for those seeking a moment of calm amidst life's chaos, Greenade #2 is perfect for afternoon breaks or evening relaxation. Enjoy the balanced experience that helps you feel centered and refreshed.
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.