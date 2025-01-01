About this product
Category: Hybrid
Parent strains: Point Break x Unicorn Poop
Notes: Tropical, Citrus, Hops
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Keanu Reeves from Hi-Fuel is a unique strain with a flavor profile that opens with a delicate burst of citrus and evolves into a bold, zesty orange peel finish. The aroma is vibrant and refreshing, blending bright citrus notes with subtle earthy undertones, creating an uplifting yet grounded sensory experience.
The effects are balanced, delivering a clear-headed cerebral high that enhances focus and calm, paired with a gentle body relaxation that eases stress without causing sedation. Keanu Reeves is a BALANCE gummy ideal for daytime or early evening, offering a versatile and enjoyable experience that is both mentally invigorating and physically soothing.
BALANCE | Keanu Reeves
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
