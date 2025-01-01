Category: Hybrid

Parent strains: Point Break x Unicorn Poop

Notes: Tropical, Citrus, Hops

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Keanu Reeves from Hi-Fuel is a unique strain with a flavor profile that opens with a delicate burst of citrus and evolves into a bold, zesty orange peel finish. The aroma is vibrant and refreshing, blending bright citrus notes with subtle earthy undertones, creating an uplifting yet grounded sensory experience.



The effects are balanced, delivering a clear-headed cerebral high that enhances focus and calm, paired with a gentle body relaxation that eases stress without causing sedation. Keanu Reeves is a BALANCE gummy ideal for daytime or early evening, offering a versatile and enjoyable experience that is both mentally invigorating and physically soothing.

read more