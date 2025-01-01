"Category: Hybrid

Parent strains: Fire Crotch x Zoap

Notes: Fruit, Tea, Sweet

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Sex Panther is an exciting and bold hybrid cultivated by Hi-Fuel, created by crossing Fire Crotch and Zoap. Its aroma opens with a strong earthy funk, followed by a sweet and fruity undertone, with hints of citrus and tropical berries. Flavors are rich, with a candy-like sweetness that balances out the earthiness.



The effects of this BALANCE gummy provide an uplifting and euphoric cerebral high, followed by a gentle body relaxation that doesn’t lead to sedation. Sex Panther is perfect for social occasions or creative sessions, offering a burst of energy and mood enhancement with just the right amount of calming relaxation. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, potent strain with an intriguing aroma and well-rounded effects.

