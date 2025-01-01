About this product
"Category: Hybrid
Parent strains: Fire Crotch x Zoap
Notes: Fruit, Tea, Sweet
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Sex Panther is an exciting and bold hybrid cultivated by Hi-Fuel, created by crossing Fire Crotch and Zoap. Its aroma opens with a strong earthy funk, followed by a sweet and fruity undertone, with hints of citrus and tropical berries. Flavors are rich, with a candy-like sweetness that balances out the earthiness.
The effects of this BALANCE gummy provide an uplifting and euphoric cerebral high, followed by a gentle body relaxation that doesn’t lead to sedation. Sex Panther is perfect for social occasions or creative sessions, offering a burst of energy and mood enhancement with just the right amount of calming relaxation. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, potent strain with an intriguing aroma and well-rounded effects.
BALANCE | Sex Panther
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
