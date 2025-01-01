Category: Hybrid

Parent strains: Pancakes x Strawberry Fritter

Notes: Sweet, Earthy, Berries

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Strawberry Pancakes, grown by Hi-Fuel, is a mouthwatering hybrid that combines the rich, buttery flavors of Pancakes with the sweet, fruity essence of Strawberry Fritter. The flavors are reminiscent of a delicious breakfast, with a perfect balance of freshly baked pancakes and ripe, sugary strawberries.



This BALANCE gummy is uplifting and relaxing, making it a great choice for daytime use. Expect a euphoric mental high that enhances creativity and sociability, while a gentle body relaxation settles in, leaving you calm without feeling too sedated. Ideal for those looking to enjoy a flavorful, balanced experience with a comforting, sweet aroma that is perfect for socializing or unwinding

