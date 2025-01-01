About this product
Category: Hybrid
Parent strains: Pancakes x Strawberry Fritter
Notes: Sweet, Earthy, Berries
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Strawberry Pancakes, grown by Hi-Fuel, is a mouthwatering hybrid that combines the rich, buttery flavors of Pancakes with the sweet, fruity essence of Strawberry Fritter. The flavors are reminiscent of a delicious breakfast, with a perfect balance of freshly baked pancakes and ripe, sugary strawberries.
This BALANCE gummy is uplifting and relaxing, making it a great choice for daytime use. Expect a euphoric mental high that enhances creativity and sociability, while a gentle body relaxation settles in, leaving you calm without feeling too sedated. Ideal for those looking to enjoy a flavorful, balanced experience with a comforting, sweet aroma that is perfect for socializing or unwinding
BALANCE | Strawberry Pancakes
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
