About this product
Category: Hybrid
Parent strains: Oreoz x Superboof
Notes: Charred Orange Zest
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Subzero is a hybrid strain grown by Hi-Fuel that blends the creamy, dessert-like sweetness of Oreoz with the potent, earthy, and gassy notes of Superboof. Its aroma is rich and inviting, with layers of sugary sweetness layered over a deep, diesel-like funk.
This creates an ideal BALANCE gummy, with a relaxed, euphoric high that soothes both the body and the mind. It starts with a cerebral uplift, easing stress and sparking creativity, before settling into a full-body relaxation that calms muscles without causing heavy sedation.
BALANCE | Subzero
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
