Category: Hybrid

Parent strains: Oreoz x Superboof

Notes: Charred Orange Zest

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Subzero is a hybrid strain grown by Hi-Fuel that blends the creamy, dessert-like sweetness of Oreoz with the potent, earthy, and gassy notes of Superboof. Its aroma is rich and inviting, with layers of sugary sweetness layered over a deep, diesel-like funk.



This creates an ideal BALANCE gummy, with a relaxed, euphoric high that soothes both the body and the mind. It starts with a cerebral uplift, easing stress and sparking creativity, before settling into a full-body relaxation that calms muscles without causing heavy sedation.

