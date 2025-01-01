About this product
Category: Hybrid
Parent strains: The Soap x Runtz
Notes: Herbaceous, Sweet, Creamy
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Sudz is a well-balanced hybrid that blends the aromatic, clean floral notes of The Soap with the candy-like sweetness and creamy richness of Runtz. Its aroma is light and inviting, with a soapy, fresh quality layered with subtle fruitiness and hints of vanilla cream.
The effects of Sudz, grown by Boulder Built, are balanced and harmonious, offering an initial cerebral uplift that can spark creativity and sociability, followed by a calming body relaxation. A BALANCE gummy that’s perfect for any time of day, Sudz is a great choice for unwinding while staying mentally alert.
BALANCE | Sudz
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
