Category: Hybrid

Parent strains: The Soap x Runtz

Notes: Herbaceous, Sweet, Creamy

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Sudz is a well-balanced hybrid that blends the aromatic, clean floral notes of The Soap with the candy-like sweetness and creamy richness of Runtz. Its aroma is light and inviting, with a soapy, fresh quality layered with subtle fruitiness and hints of vanilla cream.



The effects of Sudz, grown by Boulder Built, are balanced and harmonious, offering an initial cerebral uplift that can spark creativity and sociability, followed by a calming body relaxation. A BALANCE gummy that’s perfect for any time of day, Sudz is a great choice for unwinding while staying mentally alert.

