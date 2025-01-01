Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.



Subzero, a hybrid strain from Superboof and Oreoz, delivers a clean and cooling watermelon flavor that’s both juicy and crisp, with a smooth, earthy-vanilla undertone from its terpene profile. The result is a refreshing, balanced gummy experience that opens with gentle mental clarity and evolves into full-body ease. This BALANCE gummy offers a mellow cerebral lift followed by a calming physical relaxation, making it ideal for finding your center—whether it’s during a midday reset, a creative stretch, or an early evening unwind.

