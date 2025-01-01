About this product
Category: Sativa
Parent strains: Apples & Bananas x Grape Gasoline
Flavor Profile: Grape, Gas, Citrus
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Gastro Pop brings a mouthwatering blend of fruit and fuel with a rich aroma and taste profile. The strain combines the tropical, candy-like sweetness of Apples & Bananas with the tangy, grape-forward gassy notes of Grape Gasoline. Expect a citrusy zest that complements its fruity base, creating a vibrant and complex bouquet.
Grown by Boulder Built, Gastro Pop creates an ideal BOOST gummy experience, with an uplifting cerebral high that’s perfect for sparking creativity or socializing, followed by a soothing body relaxation that doesn’t overly sedate. Ideal for daytime or early evening use.
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
