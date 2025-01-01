Category: Sativa

Parent strains: Apples & Bananas x Grape Gasoline

Flavor Profile: Grape, Gas, Citrus

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Gastro Pop brings a mouthwatering blend of fruit and fuel with a rich aroma and taste profile. The strain combines the tropical, candy-like sweetness of Apples & Bananas with the tangy, grape-forward gassy notes of Grape Gasoline. Expect a citrusy zest that complements its fruity base, creating a vibrant and complex bouquet.



Grown by Boulder Built, Gastro Pop creates an ideal BOOST gummy experience, with an uplifting cerebral high that’s perfect for sparking creativity or socializing, followed by a soothing body relaxation that doesn’t overly sedate. Ideal for daytime or early evening use.

