Category: Sativa

Parent strains: Rose x Lemonade x OZ Kush

Notes: Lemon, Floral, Earthy

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Lemon Rose, grown by Hi-Fuel, is a vibrant hybrid that combines the bright, zesty flavors of Lemonade with the delicate, floral notes of Rose and the earthy richness of OZ Kush. The aroma opens with a burst of fresh citrus, followed by a soft, sweet floral fragrance that’s reminiscent of rose petals, and rounded out by a grounding, earthy kush undertone. The balance of these flavors creates a refreshing yet calming profile that’s both uplifting and soothing.



The effects of this BOOST gummy are balanced, with an energizing and euphoric head high, perfect for creativity and socializing, alongside a calming body relaxation that doesn’t lead to heavy sedation. Ideal for daytime use, providing a burst of freshness with a touch of tranquility, for an enjoyable, all-around experience.

