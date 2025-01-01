Category: Sativa

Parent strains: (LA Confidential x Trainwreck)

Flavor Profile: Pine, Spice, Lemon

Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Lindsay Lohan is a sativa-dominant strain grown by Boulder Built that strikes a bold balance between sweet and gassy notes. LA Confidential invokes a spicy, slightly earthy aroma, while the Trainwreck adds subtle notes of pine and lemon. The effect of this BOOST gummy is lively and euphoric, with an energetic cerebral buzz that’s perfect for daytime use or creative projects. Expect a boost in focus and mood, with uplifting effects that can help tackle stress or fatigue. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, motivating experience with a sweet yet robust aroma."

read more