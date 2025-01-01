About this product
Category: Sativa
Parent strains: (LA Confidential x Trainwreck)
Flavor Profile: Pine, Spice, Lemon
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Lindsay Lohan is a sativa-dominant strain grown by Boulder Built that strikes a bold balance between sweet and gassy notes. LA Confidential invokes a spicy, slightly earthy aroma, while the Trainwreck adds subtle notes of pine and lemon. The effect of this BOOST gummy is lively and euphoric, with an energetic cerebral buzz that’s perfect for daytime use or creative projects. Expect a boost in focus and mood, with uplifting effects that can help tackle stress or fatigue. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, motivating experience with a sweet yet robust aroma."
Parent strains: (LA Confidential x Trainwreck)
Flavor Profile: Pine, Spice, Lemon
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Lindsay Lohan is a sativa-dominant strain grown by Boulder Built that strikes a bold balance between sweet and gassy notes. LA Confidential invokes a spicy, slightly earthy aroma, while the Trainwreck adds subtle notes of pine and lemon. The effect of this BOOST gummy is lively and euphoric, with an energetic cerebral buzz that’s perfect for daytime use or creative projects. Expect a boost in focus and mood, with uplifting effects that can help tackle stress or fatigue. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, motivating experience with a sweet yet robust aroma."
BOOST | Lindsay Lohan
Flower UnionGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Category: Sativa
Parent strains: (LA Confidential x Trainwreck)
Flavor Profile: Pine, Spice, Lemon
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Lindsay Lohan is a sativa-dominant strain grown by Boulder Built that strikes a bold balance between sweet and gassy notes. LA Confidential invokes a spicy, slightly earthy aroma, while the Trainwreck adds subtle notes of pine and lemon. The effect of this BOOST gummy is lively and euphoric, with an energetic cerebral buzz that’s perfect for daytime use or creative projects. Expect a boost in focus and mood, with uplifting effects that can help tackle stress or fatigue. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, motivating experience with a sweet yet robust aroma."
Parent strains: (LA Confidential x Trainwreck)
Flavor Profile: Pine, Spice, Lemon
Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Lindsay Lohan is a sativa-dominant strain grown by Boulder Built that strikes a bold balance between sweet and gassy notes. LA Confidential invokes a spicy, slightly earthy aroma, while the Trainwreck adds subtle notes of pine and lemon. The effect of this BOOST gummy is lively and euphoric, with an energetic cerebral buzz that’s perfect for daytime use or creative projects. Expect a boost in focus and mood, with uplifting effects that can help tackle stress or fatigue. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful, motivating experience with a sweet yet robust aroma."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
Notice a problem?Report this item