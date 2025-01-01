"Category: Sativa

Parent strains: Rose x Lemonade x OZ Kush

Tasting Notes: Pine, Clove, Floral

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Night Charmer, crafted by Hamilton Farms, is an invigorating sativa that invites you to embrace positivity with its captivating aroma. The piney notes intertwine beautifully with warm clove and delicate floral hints, creating an uplifting sensory bouquet that evokes a refreshing forest retreat. The flavor profile is a delightful fusion of earthy pine and subtle spice, leaving a soft, invigorating finish that lingers pleasantly on the palate.



The effects of this BOOST gummy are designed to elevate your mood and energize your spirit. Experience a gentle wave of inspiration that washes over you, making this the perfect companion for daytime adventures or social outings. Embrace the uplifting charm of Night Charmer as it encourages a bright and focused mindset."

