"Category: Sativa
Parent strains: Rose x Lemonade x OZ Kush
Tasting Notes: Pine, Clove, Floral
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Night Charmer, crafted by Hamilton Farms, is an invigorating sativa that invites you to embrace positivity with its captivating aroma. The piney notes intertwine beautifully with warm clove and delicate floral hints, creating an uplifting sensory bouquet that evokes a refreshing forest retreat. The flavor profile is a delightful fusion of earthy pine and subtle spice, leaving a soft, invigorating finish that lingers pleasantly on the palate.
The effects of this BOOST gummy are designed to elevate your mood and energize your spirit. Experience a gentle wave of inspiration that washes over you, making this the perfect companion for daytime adventures or social outings. Embrace the uplifting charm of Night Charmer as it encourages a bright and focused mindset."
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
