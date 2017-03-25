Category: Sativa

Parent Strains: Landrace



Description: Panama Red by Hamilton Farms is a legendary strain known for its nostalgic, uplifting effects and classic cannabis charm. Its aroma blends sun-warmed earth, seasoned wood, and bright citrus with hints of pine and tropical lift. The flavor carries herbal depth, zesty citrus, and soft floral notes, finishing with a subtle peppery spice.



The effects of this BOOST gummy are designed to elevate your mood and energize your spirit. Experience a gentle wave of inspiration that washes over you, making this the perfect companion for daytime adventures or social outings. Embrace the uplifting Panama Red as it encourages a bright and focused mindset. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



