Description: Panama Red by Hamilton Farms is a legendary strain known for its nostalgic, uplifting effects and classic cannabis charm. Its aroma blends sun-warmed earth, seasoned wood, and bright citrus with hints of pine and tropical lift. The flavor carries herbal depth, zesty citrus, and soft floral notes, finishing with a subtle peppery spice.
The effects of this BOOST gummy are designed to elevate your mood and energize your spirit. Experience a gentle wave of inspiration that washes over you, making this the perfect companion for daytime adventures or social outings. Embrace the uplifting Panama Red as it encourages a bright and focused mindset. Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.