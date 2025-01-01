Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.



Cliffhanger is a bright, energetic sativa that blends the juicy sweetness of sun-ripened strawberries with a subtle terpene sparkle that adds citrusy lift and herbal depth. The flavor is bold yet refreshing, with a candy-like richness balanced by natural fruit acidity.



The effects of this BOOST gummy are lively and euphoric, providing a burst of focus, creativity, and motivation. Ideal for daytime use, it’s perfect for tackling projects, getting outside, or turning up the fun with friends—delivering a high that’s as flavorful and invigorating as its name.



