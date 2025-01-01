Flower Union Fruit Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, combine real fruit with strain-specific terpenes to deliver bold flavor and consistent, elevated effects. Each gummy reflects the unique character of its source strain and is available in five effect states—BOOST, BALANCE, CREATE, RECOVER, and UNWIND—so you can feel how you want, when you want.
Cliffhanger is a bright, energetic sativa that blends the juicy sweetness of sun-ripened strawberries with a subtle terpene sparkle that adds citrusy lift and herbal depth. The flavor is bold yet refreshing, with a candy-like richness balanced by natural fruit acidity.
The effects of this BOOST gummy are lively and euphoric, providing a burst of focus, creativity, and motivation. Ideal for daytime use, it’s perfect for tackling projects, getting outside, or turning up the fun with friends—delivering a high that’s as flavorful and invigorating as its name.
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.