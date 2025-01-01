About this product
Category: Sativa Hybrid
Parent strains: Oreoz x Devil Driver
Notes: Rich, Velvety, Spice
Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.
Dante’s Inferno from Boulder Built is a fiery sativa hybrid with a flavor profile as bold as its name. The combination of Oreoz and Devil Driver delivers a decadently rich and creamy taste with warm, spiced undertones and a hint of earthiness. Imagine toasted vanilla, a touch of cinnamon heat, and a silky finish that lingers on the palate.
The effects of this CREATE gummy are uplifting and energizing, sparking creativity and focus while promoting an overall sense of euphoria. Effective at any time of day, Dante’s Inferno is perfect for tackling creative projects, socializing, or enhancing outdoor adventures. Its vibrant flavor and stimulating effects make it a go-to strain for those seeking an energizing yet balanced experience.
CREATE | Dante's Inferno
Flower UnionGummies
About this brand
Flower Union
Flower Union is a premium cannabis gummy crafted for conscious consumers who care about what goes into their body — and how it makes them feel. Made with whole-flower cannabis and infused using the fast-acting, water-soluble Azuca™ Time Infusion technology, our gummies deliver consistent, full-spectrum effects in just 5–15 minutes.
We keep it clean: Flower Union is low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and made with zero artificial flavors or dyes. Every bite is a reflection of our mission — to unify flavor, function, and flower in the most natural way possible.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or sparking creativity, Flower Union helps you elevate with intention.
