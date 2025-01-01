Category: Sativa Hybrid

Parent strains: Oreoz x Devil Driver

Notes: Rich, Velvety, Spice

Description: Flower Union Artisan Gummies, crafted in partnership with top cultivators, capture the distinct taste, color, and effect of each strain, delivering pure, true-to-flower flavor so you can feel how you want, when you want. Available in five effect states, enjoy an experience as flavorful and consistent as smoking, without inhaling.



Dante’s Inferno from Boulder Built is a fiery sativa hybrid with a flavor profile as bold as its name. The combination of Oreoz and Devil Driver delivers a decadently rich and creamy taste with warm, spiced undertones and a hint of earthiness. Imagine toasted vanilla, a touch of cinnamon heat, and a silky finish that lingers on the palate.



The effects of this CREATE gummy are uplifting and energizing, sparking creativity and focus while promoting an overall sense of euphoria. Effective at any time of day, Dante’s Inferno is perfect for tackling creative projects, socializing, or enhancing outdoor adventures. Its vibrant flavor and stimulating effects make it a go-to strain for those seeking an energizing yet balanced experience.



read more